Analysts Anticipate Senomyx Inc. (SNMX) to Announce ($0.10) Earnings Per Share

Senomyx Inc. (NASDAQ:SNMX) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. Senomyx’s rating score has declined by 33.3% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $3.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Senomyx an industry rank of 155 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

SNMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Senomyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital set a $2.00 price target on shares of Senomyx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Senomyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senomyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 27th.

Senomyx (NASDAQ:SNMX) opened at 0.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76. The firm’s market capitalization is $39.15 million. Senomyx has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $4.85.

Senomyx (NASDAQ:SNMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Senomyx had a negative net margin of 39.68% and a negative return on equity of 54.22%. The company earned $6 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Senomyx will post ($0.25) EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in shares of Senomyx by 18.8% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 643,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 102,100 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Partners VI LLC acquired a new position in Senomyx during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Princeton Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Senomyx by 2.5% in the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Senomyx by 11.9% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,343,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after buying an additional 142,749 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management raised its position in Senomyx by 65.9% in the second quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 434,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 172,502 shares during the period. 49.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senomyx Company Profile

Senomyx, Inc is focused on using taste receptor technologies to discover, develop and commercialize flavor ingredients for the packaged food, beverage and ingredient supply industries. The Company operates through development and commercialization of flavor ingredients segment. It is engaged in the discovery, development and/or commercialization of flavor ingredients through over five programs.

