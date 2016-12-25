Altria Group (MO) Shares Sold by QCI Asset Management Inc. NY

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 247,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up approximately 2.2% of QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $15,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 26,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 659,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,504,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 680.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 24,968 shares in the last quarter. 59.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) opened at 67.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group has a one year low of $56.15 and a one year high of $70.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.76 and a 200-day moving average of $65.48.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 202.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post $3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.73%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Altria Group (MO) Shares Sold by QCI Asset Management Inc. NY” was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/25/altria-group-mo-shares-sold-by-qci-asset-management-inc-ny/1132349.html.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday. Vetr lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.29 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

In other Altria Group news, CEO Martin J. Barrington sold 15,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $1,050,966.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,891,045.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.