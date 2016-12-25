Alps Advisors Inc. Has $31,878,000 Position in International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,607 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines Corp. were worth $31,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corp. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Corp. during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Corp. during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corp. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americafirst Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Corp. during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) opened at 166.71 on Friday. International Business Machines Corp. has a 12-month low of $116.90 and a 12-month high of $169.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.82. The company has a market cap of $158.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.96.

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The technology company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. The business earned $19.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19 billion. International Business Machines Corp. had a return on equity of 82.86% and a net margin of 14.75%. International Business Machines Corp.’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corp. will post $13.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. International Business Machines Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.64%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Vetr raised International Business Machines Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.23 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines Corp. in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines Corp. in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $162.00 target price on International Business Machines Corp. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines Corp. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.81.

In other news, insider Kralingen Bridget A. Van sold 330 shares of International Business Machines Corp. stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $50,176.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Rhodin sold 1,000 shares of International Business Machines Corp. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $152,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,043.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About International Business Machines Corp.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Global Technology Services (GTS), Global Business Services (GBS), Software, Systems Hardware and Global Financing. The Company’s GTS segment offers services, including strategic outsourcing, integrated technology services, cloud and technology support services (maintenance services).

