AGF Investments Inc. Has $634,000 Stake in HudBay Minerals Inc. (HBM)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its stake in HudBay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,381 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 77,423 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of HudBay Minerals worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBM. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 285.8% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 47,653 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HudBay Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $382,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in HudBay Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $389,000. PineBridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in HudBay Minerals by 16.2% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 65,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in HudBay Minerals by 37.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 111,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 30,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HudBay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) remained flat at $5.60 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 195,764 shares. HudBay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90. The firm’s market cap is $1.32 billion.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. HudBay Minerals had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HudBay Minerals Inc. will post $0.13 EPS for the current year.

HBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded HudBay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HudBay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.62.

HudBay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals Inc is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in the production of copper concentrate, consisting of copper, gold and silver, as well as zinc metal. The Company is focused on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The Company has assets in North and South America.

