Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2,080,000 Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 253.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,346 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1,822.3% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 29,047 shares during the period. Catawba Capital Management VA bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the second quarter worth $352,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 27.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 28.6% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) traded up 0.26% during trading on Friday, reaching $39.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,402 shares. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $42.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company earned $561.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post $1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.42%.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays PLC upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Maxim Integrated Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group cut Maxim Integrated Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Pacific Crest reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

In related news, Director James R. Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $80,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $730,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits, referred to as analog circuits. The Company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. The Company caters to automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer and industrial markets.

