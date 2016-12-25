Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $13,382,000 Position in CVS Health Corporation (CVS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health Corporation were worth $13,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 542.2% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 3,475.0% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 62.0% in the second quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,150 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 9.4% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantab Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 355.4% in the second quarter. Cantab Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,184 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) opened at 79.14 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $69.30 and a 52-week high of $106.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.43 and a 200-day moving average of $88.90.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. CVS Health Corporation had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post $5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from CVS Health Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. CVS Health Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.40%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $88.00 target price on CVS Health Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Vetr cut CVS Health Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.51 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a report on Monday, December 19th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.36.

About CVS Health Corporation

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries (CVS Health), is a pharmacy company. The Company operates through three business segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail/LTC and Corporate. The Company offers a range of products and services, such as advising patients on their medications at its CVS Pharmacy locations, introducing programs to help control costs for its clients at CVS Caremark, how care is delivered to its patients with conditions through CVS Specialty, pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare.

