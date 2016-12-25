1,689 Shares in Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LANC. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lancaster Colony Corp. by 20.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,858,000 after buying an additional 274,021 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lancaster Colony Corp. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,689,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,611,000 after buying an additional 83,431 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony Corp. during the second quarter worth about $5,242,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Lancaster Colony Corp. by 18.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 248,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,697,000 after buying an additional 38,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lancaster Colony Corp. by 23.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 185,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,671,000 after buying an additional 35,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) traded up 0.51% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.69. The company had a trading volume of 79,255 shares. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 52 week low of $95.78 and a 52 week high of $143.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.43 and a 200 day moving average of $131.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.30 million. Lancaster Colony Corp. had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Corp. will post $4.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Lancaster Colony Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony Corp. in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research began coverage on Lancaster Colony Corp. in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.75.

About Lancaster Colony Corp.

Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels. The Company’s food products include Salad dressings and sauces, Vegetable dips and fruit dips, Frozen garlic breads, Frozen Parkerhouse style yeast rolls and dinner rolls, Premium dry egg noodles, Frozen specialty noodles, Croutons and salad toppings, Flatbread wraps and pizza crusts, and Caviar.

