Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $27.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.44) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Ra Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 65 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

RARX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) opened at 16.05 on Monday. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $16.56. The stock’s market capitalization is $361.86 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks: Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (RARX) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/24/zacks-ra-pharmaceuticals-inc-rarx-receives-average-rating-of-strong-buy-from-brokerages/1131823.html.

In other Ra Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Harry R. Weller acquired 338,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $4,400,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rajeev M. Shah acquired 161,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $2,099,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development of therapeutics for diseases of complement dysregulation and a range of orphan indications. It utilizes small molecules and peptide approaches to address pathological targets in the complement cascade.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ra Pharmaceuticals (RARX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.