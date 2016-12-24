Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Enduro Royalty Trust (NDRO) to Sell

Enduro Royalty Trust (NYSE:NDRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Enduro Royalty Trust is formed by Enduro Sponsor to earn net profits interest from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico. Enduro Royalty Trust is based in Austin, Texas. “

Enduro Royalty Trust (NYSE:NDRO) opened at 3.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60. Enduro Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $125.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enduro Royalty Trust by 8,771.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 45,698 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Enduro Royalty Trust by 71.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 36,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enduro Royalty Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 619,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

About Enduro Royalty Trust

Enduro Royalty Trust (the Trust) is a statutory trust formed by Enduro Resource Partners LLC (Enduro), as trustor, The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. (the Trustee), as trustee, and Wilmington Trust Company (the Delaware Trustee), as Delaware Trustee. The Trust was created to acquire and hold for the benefit of the Trust unitholders a net profits interest representing the right to receive approximately 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro as of the date of the conveyance of the net profits interest to the Trust (the Net Profits Interest).

