Xoma Corp. (XOMA) Director Sells $77,906.75 in Stock

Xoma Corp. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Director John Varian sold 13,549 shares of Xoma Corp. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $77,906.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Xoma Corp. (NASDAQ:XOMA) opened at 5.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34. Xoma Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The company’s market cap is $32.41 million.

Xoma Corp. (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $0.32. The company earned $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 million. Xoma Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xoma Corp. will post ($8.64) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOMA. Zacks Investment Research cut Xoma Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Xoma Corp. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Ladenburg Thalmann reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xoma Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut Xoma Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xoma Corp. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Xoma Corp. during the second quarter valued at $185,000. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in Xoma Corp. by 100.9% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 203,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 102,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xoma Corp. by 19.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,321,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 871,594 shares in the last quarter.

Xoma Corp. Company Profile

XOMA Corporation is a development-stage biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. It has five products in its endocrine portfolio, two of which are developed as part of its XOMA Metabolism (XMet) platform. Its products include XOMA 358, XOMA 129, XOMA 213 and Gevokizumab.

