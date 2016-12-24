Workday Inc. (WDAY) Director Michael M. Mcnamara Sells 6,667 Shares

Workday Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $452,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael M. Mcnamara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Michael M. Mcnamara sold 34,000 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $2,342,260.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Michael M. Mcnamara sold 9,165 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $673,535.85.

Workday Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) opened at 67.47 on Friday. Workday Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.32 and a 1-year high of $93.35. The stock’s market capitalization is $13.56 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.17 and its 200 day moving average is $81.84.

Workday (NYSE:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Workday had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.53%. The business earned $409.60 million during the quarter. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Workday Inc. will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 226.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Dai Ichi Life Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.76.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc is a provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. The Company delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for various companies, educational institutions and government agencies. It operates in the cloud applications segment.

