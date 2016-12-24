Wintrust Financial Corp. Expected to Earn FY2016 Earnings of $3.60 Per Share (WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2016 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial Corp. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young expects that the firm will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the year. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial Corp.’s Q4 2016 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2017 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2017 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.33 EPS.
WTFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial Corp. in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wintrust Financial Corp. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.
Shares of Wintrust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WTFC) opened at 72.61 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $73.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.02 and its 200-day moving average is $56.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.91.
Wintrust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm earned $271.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.11 million. Wintrust Financial Corp. had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp. by 3.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp. by 8.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Marla F. Glabe purchased 900 shares of Wintrust Financial Corp. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at $207,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Stoehr sold 7,252 shares of Wintrust Financial Corp. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $398,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Wintrust Financial Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.
Wintrust Financial Corp. Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its businesses through three segments: community banking, specialty finance and wealth management. The Company provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in the Chicago metropolitan area and in southeastern Wisconsin through its banking subsidiaries (the banks).
