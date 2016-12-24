West Corp. (WSTC) Stake Maintained by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. continued to hold its position in shares of West Corp. (NASDAQ:WSTC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in West Corp. were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSTC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of West Corp. by 504.7% in the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 63,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of West Corp. by 152.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Princeton Alpha Management LP bought a new position in shares of West Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of West Corp. by 56.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 20,972 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Corp. (NASDAQ:WSTC) traded down 0.59% during trading on Friday, reaching $25.40. The company had a trading volume of 79,962 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.67. West Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $25.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.47.

West Corp. (NASDAQ:WSTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.71 million. West Corp. had a negative return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that West Corp. will post $2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut West Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of West Corp. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. West Corp. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, major shareholder Gary L. West purchased 128,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.04 per share, with a total value of $2,825,439.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rodney J. Kempkes sold 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $61,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

West Corp. Company Profile

West Corporation (West) is a global provider of technology-enabled communication services. The Company offers a range of communication and network infrastructure solutions that helps to manage or support communications. The Company operates through four segments: Unified Communications Services, which includes collaboration services, Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and telecom services; Safety Services, which includes 9-1-1 network services, 9-1-1 telephony systems and services, 9-1-1 solutions for enterprises and database management; Interactive Services, which includes notifications and mobility, interactive voice response (IVR) self-service, cloud contact center and professional services, and Specialized Agent Services, which includes healthcare advocacy services, cost management services and revenue generation.

