Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1,914,000 Position in Cable One Inc. (CABO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cable One Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 17.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of Cable One worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 67.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cable One during the second quarter valued at $169,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Cable One during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cable One Inc. (NYSE:CABO) traded down 0.06% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $617.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,398 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $599.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $556.63. Cable One Inc. has a 12-month low of $390.00 and a 12-month high of $635.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.31.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $1.06. Cable One had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business earned $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cable One Inc. will post $16.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc is a provider of data, video and voice services in approximately 20 Western, Midwestern and Southern states. The Company’s products include Residential Video Services, Residential Data Services, Residential Voice Services, Business Services and Advertising. It provides these broadband services to residential and business customers in approximately 40 cable systems covering over 400 cities and towns.

