Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) Shares Sold by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co. were worth $18,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Grove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co. by 6.5% in the third quarter. Laurel Grove Capital LLC now owns 68,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co. by 10.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 181,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after buying an additional 17,701 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co. by 2.2% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 43,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co. by 25.1% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 67,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 13,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) opened at 55.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $281.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.67. Wells Fargo & Co. has a 12 month low of $43.55 and a 12 month high of $58.02.

Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co. had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co. will post $4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) Shares Sold by Hedeker Wealth LLC” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/24/wells-fargo-co-wfc-shares-sold-by-hedeker-wealth-llc/1131915.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co. in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered Wells Fargo & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Rafferty Capital Markets raised Wells Fargo & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, FBR & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.12.

Wells Fargo & Co. Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a financial services company, which offers banking, insurance, trust and investments, mortgage banking, investment banking, retail banking, brokerage, and consumer and commercial finance. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.