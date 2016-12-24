Watch Point Trust Co Has $626,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY)

Watch Point Trust Co maintained its position in Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE:LLY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Watch Point Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banced Corp raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the second quarter. Banced Corp now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 83.6% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 54,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 11.2% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE:LLY) traded up 0.72% on Friday, hitting $73.79. 2,570,475 shares of the stock were exchanged. Eli Lilly and Co. has a 52-week low of $64.18 and a 52-week high of $87.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.96 and its 200-day moving average is $77.04. The stock has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.23.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company earned $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Co. will post $3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.70%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.62.

In other Eli Lilly and news, insider Melissa S. Barnes sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total value of $172,107.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,736.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Maria A. Crowe sold 2,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $182,919.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,737.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

