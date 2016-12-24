W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) Position Boosted by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned 0.11% of W.W. Grainger worth $15,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,328,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,948,000 after buying an additional 38,526 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.1% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,810,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,446,000 after buying an additional 19,999 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 34.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 759,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,649,000 after buying an additional 195,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 438,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,735,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.6% in the third quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 319,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,817,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W.W. Grainger Inc. (NYSE:GWW) opened at 237.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.10 and its 200 day moving average is $223.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.81. W.W. Grainger Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.85 and a 12 month high of $240.74.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.07. The firm earned $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger Inc. will post $11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.88%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/24/w-w-grainger-inc-gww-position-boosted-by-nationwide-fund-advisors/1131925.html.

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays PLC set a $213.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. RBC Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $205.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.13.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 49,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,363,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc (Grainger) is a distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies and other related products and services. The Company offers its products and services to businesses and institutions in the United States and Canada, with presence also in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.