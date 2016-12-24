Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in GigPeak Inc (GIG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in GigPeak Inc (NYSE:GIG) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,892 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of GigPeak worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIG. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GigPeak during the second quarter worth about $135,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of GigPeak by 41.3% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 230,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GigPeak during the second quarter worth about $2,156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of GigPeak by 189.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 78,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GigPeak during the second quarter worth about $191,000.

Shares of GigPeak Inc (NYSE:GIG) traded up 1.57% during trading on Friday, reaching $2.58. 162,811 shares of the company were exchanged. GigPeak Inc has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.76 million and a P/E ratio of 215.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.29.

GigPeak (NYSE:GIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business earned $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GigPeak Inc will post $0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of GigPeak in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GigPeak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GigPeak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of GigPeak in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

GigPeak Company Profile

GigPeak, Inc, formerly GigOptix, Inc is a semiconductor designer, developer and supplier of a range of analog, digital and mixed signal components to enable information streaming over the telecom networks, datacom infrastructure and consumer electronics links. The Company’s business is made up of two product lines: High-Speed Communications (HSC) product line and Industrial product line.

