Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) Trading Down 0.8% on Insider Selling

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTX) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $72.41 and last traded at $72.03, with a volume of 1,346,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.60.

Specifically, Director Joshua S. Boger sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.15, for a total value of $572,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 274,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,217,008.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 5,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $460,540.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup Inc. started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.42.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.32 and its 200 day moving average is $88.38. The firm’s market capitalization is $18.43 billion.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm earned $413.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.53 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 346,339 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,792,000 after buying an additional 31,241 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $14,876,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 6,492,221 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $566,187,000 after buying an additional 144,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,233 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,167,000 after buying an additional 7,843 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 260,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,675,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is engaged in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious diseases. The Company operates in pharmaceuticals segment. Its business is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs in other indications.

