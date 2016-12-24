Validus Holdings Ltd. (VR) Director Matthew J. Grayson Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Validus Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VR) Director Matthew J. Grayson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,157 shares in the company, valued at $5,970,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Validus Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VR) opened at 55.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average of $50.61. Validus Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $56.41.

Validus Holdings (NYSE:VR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $327.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.74 million. Validus Holdings had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Validus Holdings Ltd. will post $3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Validus Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Validus Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Validus Holdings during the second quarter valued at $104,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Validus Holdings during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Validus Holdings by 12.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Validus Holdings by 61.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Validus Holdings during the third quarter valued at $202,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Validus Holdings Company Profile

Validus Holdings, Ltd. is a holding company. The Company conducts its operations through four operating segments: Validus Re, Talbot, Western World and AlphaCat. Validus Re is a Bermuda-based reinsurance segment focused treaty reinsurance. AlphaCat is an investment advisor managing capital from third parties and the Company in insurance linked securities and other investments in the property catastrophe reinsurance space.

