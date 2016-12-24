Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) Position Lowered by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors cut its position in shares of Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,228 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned 0.06% of Valero Energy Corp. worth $15,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Corp. by 292.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 16,924 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Corp. by 6.7% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Corp. during the third quarter worth $15,634,000. Trust Co increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Corp. by 42.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Corp. by 30.2% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 526,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,896,000 after buying an additional 121,967 shares during the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO) opened at 68.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.44. Valero Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $72.49. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $19.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.49 billion. Valero Energy Corp. had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Corp. will post $3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Valero Energy Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.74%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Vetr downgraded Valero Energy Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.92 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Valero Energy Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.22.

About Valero Energy Corp.

Valero Energy Corporation (Valero), through Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP), owns, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets. The Company operates in two segments: refining and ethanol. Its refining segment includes refining and marketing operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Aruba and Ireland.

