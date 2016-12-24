Utah Retirement Systems Has $908,000 Stake in athenahealth Inc. (ATHN)

Utah Retirement Systems held its position in shares of athenahealth Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in athenahealth were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of athenahealth by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,889,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,810,000 after buying an additional 45,907 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of athenahealth by 22.3% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,471,000 after buying an additional 749,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of athenahealth by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,130,000 after buying an additional 56,201 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of athenahealth by 9.4% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,072,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,261,000 after buying an additional 92,178 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of athenahealth by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 964,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,163,000 after buying an additional 31,590 shares during the period.

athenahealth Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN) traded up 1.02% during trading on Friday, hitting $106.44. The stock had a trading volume of 434,014 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.53. athenahealth Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.11 and a 52 week high of $167.46. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 226.95 and a beta of 1.81.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. athenahealth had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company earned $276.70 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that athenahealth Inc. will post $1.80 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Utah Retirement Systems Has $908,000 Stake in athenahealth Inc. (ATHN)” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/24/utah-retirement-systems-has-908000-stake-in-athenahealth-inc-athn/1132051.html.

Several research analysts have commented on ATHN shares. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $170.00 price objective on athenahealth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered athenahealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI raised athenahealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on athenahealth in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 price objective on athenahealth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.77.

In other athenahealth news, CEO Jonathan Bush sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $497,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,109 shares in the company, valued at $38,807,633.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ed Park sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $292,875.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,605.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

athenahealth Company Profile

athenahealth, Inc is a provider of cloud-based services and mobile applications for medical groups and health systems. The Company delivers cloud-based services for revenue cycle management and medical billing, electronic health records (EHR), patient engagement, care coordination, order transmission, population health management, and clinical decision support.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for athenahealth Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN).

Receive News & Ratings for athenahealth Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for athenahealth Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.