US Bancorp DE Sells 2,836 Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Corp. (CCMP)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Corp. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.09% of Cabot Microelectronics Corp. worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Corp. by 87.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Corp. by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Corp. by 201.2% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 39,445 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Corp. by 12.0% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 55,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,854,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Corp. (NASDAQ:CCMP) traded up 0.94% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.47. 93,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Cabot Microelectronics Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average of $51.80. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $123 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.50 million. Cabot Microelectronics Corp. had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics Corp. will post $2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Cabot Microelectronics Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.75%.

In related news, Director Bailing Xia sold 72,006 shares of Cabot Microelectronics Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $3,943,048.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,980.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 13,268 shares of Cabot Microelectronics Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $829,515.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,987 shares in the company, valued at $4,438,107.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cabot Microelectronics Corp.

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation supplies polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of integrated circuit (IC) devices within the semiconductor industry, in a process called chemical mechanical planarization (CMP). The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of CMP consumables.

