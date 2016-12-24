US Bancorp DE Has $1,128,000 Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,116,000 after buying an additional 31,586 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Delta Lloyd NV raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.0% in the third quarter. Delta Lloyd NV now owns 193,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,542,000 after buying an additional 17,540 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 279,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,329,000 after buying an additional 25,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 436.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) traded down 0.17% on Friday, hitting $102.87. The stock had a trading volume of 530,961 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.46. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $108.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm earned $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.60 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post $1.26 EPS for the current year.

VNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America Corp. raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tisch bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $4,426,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Macnow sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $4,119,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company conducts its business through, and its interests in properties are held by, Vornado Realty L.P. (the Operating Partnership). It is the sole general partner of, and owns common limited partnership interest in the Operating Partnership.

