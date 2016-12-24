UDR Inc. (UDR) SVP Harry G. Alcock Sells 7,082 Shares of Stock

UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR) SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 7,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $254,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,268. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR) opened at 35.57 on Friday. UDR Inc. has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $38.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average of $35.28. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 0.35.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business earned $243.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.85 million. UDR had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UDR Inc. will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $39.00 target price on shares of UDR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in UDR by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 30,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in UDR by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 6,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in UDR by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 65,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in UDR by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in UDR by 0.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 57,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops and manages multifamily apartment communities generally located in various markets across the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other.

