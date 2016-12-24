UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 3,880 Shares of Retail Properties of America Inc. (RPAI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.18% of Retail Properties of America worth $7,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPAI. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 54.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 17.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America during the second quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) traded up 0.07% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,935 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average of $16.25. Retail Properties of America Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $17.78.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company earned $144.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.90 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 25.71%. Retail Properties of America’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America Inc. will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/24/ubs-asset-management-americas-inc-buys-3880-shares-of-retail-properties-of-america-inc-rpai/1131959.html.

Several research firms have weighed in on RPAI. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Retail Properties of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Retail Properties of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc, formerly Inland Western Retail Real Estate Trust, Inc, is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. The Company’s retail operating portfolio includes power centers, neighborhood and community centers, and lifestyle centers and predominantly multi-tenant retail mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE:RPAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.