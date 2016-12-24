UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 143,185 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 15.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,079,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,185 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $7,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $5,720,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 125,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 12,290 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 17.6% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 29,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $343,000. 1.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) traded up 0.13% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.86. 355,148 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.42. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average is $6.73.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Macquarie raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc is a holding company for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (the Bank) and its subsidiaries. The Company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities and Consumer Finance. The Company and its subsidiaries offer a range of financial services, including commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance and other services.

