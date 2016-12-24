Tutor Perini Corp. to Post FY2016 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share, FBR & Co Forecasts (TPC)

Tutor Perini Corp. (NYSE:TPC) – Equities research analysts at FBR & Co lowered their FY2016 earnings estimates for shares of Tutor Perini Corp. in a report issued on Tuesday. FBR & Co analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the brokerage will earn $1.91 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.04. FBR & Co has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for Tutor Perini Corp.’s Q4 2016 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TPC. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Tutor Perini Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tutor Perini Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. MKM Partners set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tutor Perini Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Tutor Perini Corp. from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Tutor Perini Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Shares of Tutor Perini Corp. (NYSE:TPC) opened at 28.80 on Friday. Tutor Perini Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $30.20. The company's 50-day moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average is $23.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 2.68.

Shares of Tutor Perini Corp. (NYSE:TPC) opened at 28.80 on Friday. Tutor Perini Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $30.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average is $23.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 2.68.

Tutor Perini Corp. (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million. Tutor Perini Corp. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Tutor Perini Corp. by 746.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Tutor Perini Corp. by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini Corp. during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Dreman Value Management L L C raised its stake in Tutor Perini Corp. by 4,694.1% in the third quarter. Dreman Value Management L L C now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini Corp. during the third quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Tutor Perini Corp. news, COO James A. Frost sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $215,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 439,726 shares in the company, valued at $12,659,711.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini Corp.

Tutor Perini Corporation, formerly Perini Corporation, is a construction company offering general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private customers and public agencies. The Company operates through three segments. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the repair, replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure.

