The Medicines Co. (MDCO) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 27.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Medicines were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDCO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of The Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Medicines by 61.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of The Medicines by 23.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

The Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:MDCO) traded up 1.71% during trading on Friday, reaching $35.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,285 shares. The stock’s market cap is $2.47 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.49. The Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $41.79.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.66. The Medicines had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 96.44%. The company earned $37.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The Medicines’s revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Medicines Co. will post ($1.39) earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on The Medicines in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on The Medicines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of The Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of The Medicines in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

In other The Medicines news, Director Fredric N. Eshelman purchased 621,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.77 per share, with a total value of $20,995,484.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 641,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,650,149.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher T. Cox purchased 105,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.20 per share, with a total value of $3,502,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,844. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

The Medicines Company Profile

The Medicines Company is a global biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s marketed products include Angiomax (bivalirudin), Cleviprex (clevidipine) injectable emulsion, Ionsys (fentanyl iontophoretic transdermal system), Kengreal (cangrelor), Minocin (minocycline) for injection, and Orbactiv (oritavancin).

