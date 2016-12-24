The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Position Decreased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 947,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,061,000 after buying an additional 212,757 shares during the last quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $15,702,000. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 115.3% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 233,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 551,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,489,000 after buying an additional 15,980 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) traded up 0.19% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.25. 1,051,199 shares of the company were exchanged. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $48.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average is $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.23.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business earned $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. will post $3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.59%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/24/the-hartford-financial-services-group-inc-hig-position-decreased-by-oppenheimer-co-inc/1132199.html.

HIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Saturday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $259,130.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at $565,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through six segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Mutual Funds and Talcott Resolution. Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, marine and livestock coverages to businesses, throughout the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.