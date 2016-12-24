Tesla Motors Inc. (TSLA) Receives $249.11 Average PT from Analysts

Tesla Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $249.26.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Tesla Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Pacific Crest reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Global Equities Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Tesla Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla Motors in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Tesla Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.47 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 33,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total transaction of $6,379,112.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,629,367.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total transaction of $549,130.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,557,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla Motors by 14.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla Motors by 92.9% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Tesla Motors by 21.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 535 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Tesla Motors by 171.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla Motors by 56.1% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA) opened at 213.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.86 and a 200-day moving average of $207.52. Tesla Motors has a 1-year low of $141.05 and a 1-year high of $269.34. The firm’s market capitalization is $31.98 billion.

Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $1.25. Tesla Motors had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla Motors will post ($1.86) earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Motors, Inc designs, develops, manufactures and sells electric vehicles and energy storage products. The Company produces and sells two electric vehicles: the Model S sedan and the Model X sport utility vehicle (SUV). The Company has delivered over 107,000 Model S vehicles across the world. In addition to developing its own vehicles, it sells energy storage products.

