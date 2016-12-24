Terra Tech Corp. (TRTC) Director Kenneth Peter Krueger Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Terra Tech Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Director Kenneth Peter Krueger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $14,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Terra Tech Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRTC) opened at 0.278 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.37. Terra Tech Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.75. The company’s market capitalization is $144.93 million.

About Terra Tech Corp.

Terra Tech Corp. is a cannabis-focused agriculture company. The Company operates through two segments: Hydroponic Produce and Cannabis Products. The Company, through its subsidiary, GrowOp Technology Ltd., is engaged in the design, marketing and sale of hydroponic equipment. It is also a retail seller of locally grown hydroponic produce, herbs, and floral products through its subsidiary, Edible Garden Corp.

