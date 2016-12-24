Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,624 Shares of Tupperware Brands Corp. (TUP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Tupperware Brands Corp. (NYSE:TUP) by 23.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tupperware Brands Corp. were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TUP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tupperware Brands Corp. by 13.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,604,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,866,000 after buying an additional 415,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Corp. by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,020,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,807,000 after buying an additional 394,548 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $10,960,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $7,626,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Corp. by 14.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,029,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,940,000 after buying an additional 133,614 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Corp. (NYSE:TUP) traded down 0.51% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.75. 313,134 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.65 and a 200-day moving average of $60.43. Tupperware Brands Corp. has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $66.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.68.

Tupperware Brands Corp. (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business earned $521.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.14 million. Tupperware Brands Corp. had a return on equity of 124.54% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Corp. will post $4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Tupperware Brands Corp.’s payout ratio is currently 68.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands Corp. in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tupperware Brands Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

In other news, EVP William J. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $119,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,243. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Allan Dando sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total value of $37,088.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,264.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tupperware Brands Corp.

Tupperware Brands Corporation is engaged in the manufacture and sale of Tupperware products, and cosmetics and personal care products. The Company’s segments are Europe, Asia Pacific, Tupperware North America, Beauty North America and South America. The Europe, Asia Pacific and Tupperware North America segments include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand.

