Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 12.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $331,000. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $6,714,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,038,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,443,000 after buying an additional 37,926 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $5,249,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 40.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 513,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,506,000 after buying an additional 148,937 shares during the last quarter. 69.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) traded up 0.22% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.60. The company had a trading volume of 659,195 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.04. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $47.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.44 and a beta of 1.72.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.67 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America Corp. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.93.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total transaction of $125,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,664.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $3,010,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,415.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc (Veeva) is a provider of cloud-based software solutions for the global life sciences industry. The Company offers solutions for a range of requirements within life sciences companies, including multichannel customer relationship management, regulated content and information management, master data management and customer data.

