TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in LifePoint Hospitals Inc. (LPNT)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LifePoint Hospitals Inc. (NASDAQ:LPNT) by 21.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LifePoint Hospitals were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of LifePoint Hospitals by 1,788.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 19,757 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of LifePoint Hospitals during the second quarter valued at $333,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of LifePoint Hospitals by 22.3% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of LifePoint Hospitals by 268.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 204,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after buying an additional 149,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of LifePoint Hospitals by 19.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,629,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,232,000 after buying an additional 594,546 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifePoint Hospitals Inc. (NASDAQ:LPNT) traded up 0.94% on Friday, reaching $59.00. The company had a trading volume of 236,879 shares. LifePoint Hospitals Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $75.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.98.

LifePoint Hospitals (NASDAQ:LPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm earned $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. LifePoint Hospitals had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LifePoint Hospitals Inc. will post $3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LifePoint Hospitals in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Avondale Partners cut shares of LifePoint Hospitals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America Corp. cut shares of LifePoint Hospitals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised LifePoint Hospitals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of LifePoint Hospitals in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

LifePoint Hospitals Company Profile

LifePoint Health, Inc, formerly LifePoint Hospitals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers and post-acute facilities. The Company operates through healthcare services segment. The Company operates over 70 hospital campuses in over 20 states, having a total of over 8,240 licensed beds.

