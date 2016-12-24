TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) Position Decreased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 79.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,552 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. by 15,143,973.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 222,920,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,783,000 after buying an additional 222,919,286 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,160,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. by 43.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,551,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,593,000 after buying an additional 1,386,800 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. by 36.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,305,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,601,000 after buying an additional 1,153,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) traded up 0.72% during trading on Friday, reaching $44.47. 1,615,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.00. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $44.74.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $829 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.27 million. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 25.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post $1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group lifted their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.50 price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

In other news, Director Brian M. Levitt bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.87 per share, for a total transaction of $169,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,459.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a provider of securities brokerage services and related technology-based financial services. The Company provides its services to retail investors, traders and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs). The Company provides its services through the Internet, a national branch network and relationships with RIAs.

