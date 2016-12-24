Tata Motors Ltd. (TTM) Position Cut by Capstone Asset Management Co.

Capstone Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Tata Motors Ltd. (NYSE:TTM) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 1.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Tata Motors by 5.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Tata Motors by 12.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Tata Motors by 6.4% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Tata Motors by 23.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tata Motors Ltd. (NYSE:TTM) traded down 0.70% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.05. The stock had a trading volume of 324,650 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.72. Tata Motors Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $44.79.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tata Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tata Motors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG raised Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.49.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited is an automobile company. The Company is engaged in manufacture of motor vehicles. The Company is engaged mainly in the business of automobile products consisting of all types of commercial and passenger vehicles, including financing of the vehicles sold by the Company. The Company’s segments include automotive operations and all other operations.

