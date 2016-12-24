Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGRY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at $409,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 45.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 22,540 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 16.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) opened at 14.95 on Monday. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $724.97 million, a P/E ratio of 77.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average of $17.36.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is a healthcare services company. The Company operates in three lines of business across the United States: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services and Optical Services. The Company’s Surgical Facility Services segment consists of the operation of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and surgical hospitals, which include its anesthesia services.

