Stone Energy Corp. (SGY) CFO Sells $38,800.00 in Stock

Stone Energy Corp. (NYSE:SGY) CFO Kenneth H. Beer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stone Energy Corp. (NYSE:SGY) opened at 8.67 on Friday. Stone Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $46.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $9.57. The firm’s market capitalization is $48.58 million.

Stone Energy Corp. (NYSE:SGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($7.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.67) by $0.73. Stone Energy Corp. had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 211.47%. The business had revenue of $94.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Stone Energy Corp.’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stone Energy Corp. will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Societe Generale acquired a new position in Stone Energy Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Scoggin Management LP acquired a new position in Stone Energy Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $905,000. Stonehill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stone Energy Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $438,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Stone Energy Corp. by 66.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 24,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stone Energy Corp. by 72.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 92,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 38,943 shares in the last quarter. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays PLC cut shares of Stone Energy Corp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stone Energy Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

About Stone Energy Corp.

Stone Energy Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development and operation of oil and gas properties. The Company operates in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM) basin. It has leveraged its operations in the GOM conventional shelf and has its reserve base in the prolific basins of the GOM deep water, Gulf Coast deep gas, and the Marcellus and Utica shales in Appalachia.

