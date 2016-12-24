STMicroelectronics NV (STM) Position Maintained by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. held its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics NV were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Timber Hill LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics NV during the third quarter valued at $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics NV during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics NV by 44.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 38,170 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics NV by 13.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics NV by 354.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 382,550 shares in the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) traded up 1.62% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,475 shares. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.00 and a beta of 0.90. STMicroelectronics NV has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91.

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics NV had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company earned $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics NV will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. STMicroelectronics NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut STMicroelectronics NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised STMicroelectronics NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised STMicroelectronics NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on STMicroelectronics NV from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America Corp. cut STMicroelectronics NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

STMicroelectronics N.V. is a global semiconductor company. The Company is focused on Smart Driving, enabled by digitalization and electrification of the car, and the Internet of Things, including portable and wearable systems, as well as smart home, city and industry applications. The Company’s segments include Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG), Analog and MEMS Group (AMG), Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG) and Others.

