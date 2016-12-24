State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Holds Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D maintained its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock at the end of the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $35,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% in the third quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 377,167 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,407,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the period. DG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 68.8% in the third quarter. DG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the period. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 13,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 45,110 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) opened at 84.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.19 and a 200-day moving average of $82.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $88.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm earned $28.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.06 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. will post $5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

WARNING: “State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Holds Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA)” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/24/state-of-new-jersey-common-pension-fund-d-holds-stake-in-walgreens-boots-alliance-inc-wba/1131913.html.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Leerink Swann set a $90.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $79.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.30.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $484,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stefano Pessina bought 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.41 per share, for a total transaction of $162,820,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.