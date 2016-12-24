State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $13,767,000 Position in CEMEX SAB de CV (CX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of CEMEX SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,733,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506,669 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CEMEX SAB de CV were worth $13,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in CEMEX SAB de CV by 1,356.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,449,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,643,000 after buying an additional 10,663,652 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in CEMEX SAB de CV by 80.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,716,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,458,000 after buying an additional 5,678,016 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in CEMEX SAB de CV by 83.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,090,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,918,000 after buying an additional 3,673,880 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CEMEX SAB de CV by 35.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,256,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,379,000 after buying an additional 2,928,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in CEMEX SAB de CV during the second quarter worth approximately $12,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEMEX SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) opened at 7.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.78 billion, a PE ratio of 190.73 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74. CEMEX SAB de CV has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $9.35.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CX shares. HSBC upgraded CEMEX SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America Corp. downgraded CEMEX SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMEX SAB de CV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. initiated coverage on CEMEX SAB de CV in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Vetr upgraded CEMEX SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.74 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

CEMEX SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V. (CEMEX) is an operating and holding company engaged, directly or indirectly, through its operating subsidiaries, primarily in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker and other construction materials throughout the world, and that provides construction-related services to customers and communities in over 50 countries throughout the world.

