Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) CFO Kevan P. Talbot Purchases 4,000 Shares

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) CFO Kevan P. Talbot bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) opened at 9.44 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of -0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.58.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings had a return on equity of 564.51% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business earned $217.16 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This story was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/24/sportsmans-warehouse-holdings-inc-spwh-cfo-kevan-p-talbot-purchases-4000-shares/1131837.html.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings by 13.4% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Analytic Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings during the second quarter worth $105,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Airain ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings by 41.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPWH has been the subject of several research reports. Forward View reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $16.00 target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.11.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Company Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. The Company has outdoor specialty store base in the Western United States and Alaska. The Company has over 70 stores across approximately 20 states, which are located in power, neighborhood and lifestyle centers. The Company also operates several single-unit, standalone locations.

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.