Southern Co. (SO) Position Increased by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Southern by 1.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth $947,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Southern by 7.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern by 28.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,921,000 after buying an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CrestPoint Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southern by 1.8% in the second quarter. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) traded down 0.06% on Friday, reaching $49.33. 1,924,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.03. Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $54.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average is $51.01.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Southern had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Southern Co. will post $2.90 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks Inc. reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.71.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional operating companies and Southern Power Company (Southern Power), and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. Southern Company’s segments include the sale of electricity by four traditional operating companies, Southern Power and All Other.

