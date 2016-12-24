South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 50.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,592 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SJI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the second quarter valued at $154,000. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the second quarter valued at $211,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE:SJI) traded down 0.12% during trading on Friday, hitting $34.24. The stock had a trading volume of 173,532 shares. South Jersey Industries Inc. has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $34.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 62.64%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SJI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. US Capital Advisors downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Williams Capital downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc (SJI) is an energy services holding company. The Company provides a range of energy-related products and services, primarily through its subsidiaries. Its subsidiaries include South Jersey Gas Company (SJG), South Jersey Energy Company (SJE), South Jersey Resources Group, LLC (SJRG), South Jersey Exploration, LLC (SJEX), Marina Energy, LLC (Marina), South Jersey Energy Service Plus, LLC (SJESP) and SJI Midstream, LLC.

