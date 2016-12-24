Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Decreases Stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE reduced its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble Co. accounts for about 2.6% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Procter & Gamble Co. were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Americafirst Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble Co. during the second quarter worth $112,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble Co. during the second quarter worth $122,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Co. by 259.5% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Co. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble Co. during the second quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) traded up 0.58% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,284,195 shares. The stock has a market cap of $227.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.59. Procter & Gamble Co. has a 12-month low of $74.46 and a 12-month high of $90.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.88 and its 200 day moving average is $85.72.

Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm earned $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Procter & Gamble Co. had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co. will post $3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of Procter & Gamble Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks Inc. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble Co. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Procter & Gamble Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.40.

In related news, insider Price Matthew sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $267,738.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,197.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Fernando Posada sold 3,501 shares of Procter & Gamble Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $313,339.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble Co.

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

