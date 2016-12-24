SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 on January 17th

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) opened at 105.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.18. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $80.12 and a 12-month high of $120.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.22.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $1.65. SL Green Realty Corp. had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business earned $416.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post $2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLG. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SL Green Realty Corp. in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Group lowered SL Green Realty Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty Corp. from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty Corp. in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised SL Green Realty Corp. from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty Corp. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.94.

In other news, CEO Marc Holliday sold 141,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $15,314,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.69, for a total value of $1,025,479.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 215,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,966,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,939,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,922,000 after buying an additional 48,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 1,280,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,312,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. by 20.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty Corp. during the second quarter worth about $607,000.

SL Green Realty Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust, with in-house capabilities in property management, acquisitions and dispositions, financing, development and redevelopment, construction and leasing. The Company acquires, owns, repositions, manages and leases commercial office, retail and multifamily properties in the New York Metropolitan area.

