Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 9,850 Shares of LinkedIn Corp. (LNKD)

Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in LinkedIn Corp. (NYSE:LNKD) by 89.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,850 shares during the period. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LinkedIn Corp. were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LinkedIn Corp. by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,235 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,018,210,000 after buying an additional 227,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of LinkedIn Corp. by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,818,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $533,371,000 after buying an additional 132,413 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P bought a new position in shares of LinkedIn Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $511,098,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LinkedIn Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $492,334,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of LinkedIn Corp. by 126.0% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,150,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $406,927,000 after buying an additional 1,198,639 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LinkedIn Corp. (NYSE:LNKD) remained flat at $195.96 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.30. LinkedIn Corp. has a one year low of $98.25 and a one year high of $235.11.

LinkedIn Corp. (NYSE:LNKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The social networking company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.27. LinkedIn Corp. had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.77%. The company earned $960 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. LinkedIn Corp.’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LinkedIn Corp. will post $4.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 9,850 Shares of LinkedIn Corp. (LNKD)” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/24/shinko-asset-management-co-ltd-sells-9850-shares-of-linkedin-corp-lnkd/1132213.html.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNKD. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of LinkedIn Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of LinkedIn Corp. in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LinkedIn Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Vetr lowered LinkedIn Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.04 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of LinkedIn Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.30.

In other LinkedIn Corp. news, CEO Jeff Weiner sold 6,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $1,331,408.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Gamson sold 4,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.32, for a total transaction of $821,416.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LinkedIn Corp. Company Profile

LinkedIn Corporation (LinkedIn) is a professional network on the Internet with approximately 400 million members in over 200 countries and territories. The Company provides the majority of its products at no cost to its members. It offers approximately three product lines: Talent Solutions, which includes Hiring, and Learning and Development; Marketing Solutions and Premium Subscriptions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LinkedIn Corp. (NYSE:LNKD).

Receive News & Ratings for LinkedIn Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LinkedIn Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.