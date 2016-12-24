Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $333,000 Stake in Target Corp. (TGT)

Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) by 231.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,849 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Target Corp. were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target Corp. by 9.1% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Target Corp. by 41.7% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Target Corp. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Target Corp. by 4.4% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Target Corp. by 25.5% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) traded down 0.33% during trading on Friday, hitting $73.50. 3,333,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.54. Target Corp. has a 52-week low of $65.50 and a 52-week high of $84.14.

Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Target Corp. had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business earned $16.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Target Corp.’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Target Corp. will post $5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/24/shinko-asset-management-co-ltd-has-333000-stake-in-target-corp-tgt/1132162.html.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vetr raised shares of Target Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.48 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of Target Corp. in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Target Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Target Corp. from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.22.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 3,957 shares of Target Corp. stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total value of $308,131.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corp. Company Profile

Target Corporation offers everyday essentials and merchandise to its customers. The Company sells a range of general merchandise and food through its store and digital channels. The Company’s general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.