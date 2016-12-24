Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Zoetis Inc. (ZTS)

Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 289.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA raised its stake in Zoetis by 113.4% in the second quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Zoetis by 22.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Zoetis by 4.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Zoetis by 15.0% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 12.0% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) traded up 0.98% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.78. 1,942,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.06. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $53.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 72.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post $1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Cos. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.27.

In other news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 9,797 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $494,062.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,063 shares in the company, valued at $406,617.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 10,092 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $500,058.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,154.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines, with a focus on both livestock and companion animals. The Company has a diversified business, marketing products across over eight core species: cattle, swine, poultry, sheep and fish (collectively, livestock), and dogs, cats and horses (collectively, companion animals), and within over five product categories: anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, medicated feed additives and other pharmaceuticals.

